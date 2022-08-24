Connellsville
Kenneth D. Breakiron, 71, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
He was born March 19, 1951, in Uniontown, son of the late Donald E. Breakiron and Doris J. Arnold Breakiron.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Bonetta Hudson, Elaine Rose and Joy Hiles.
Kenneth was a 1969 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School and attended Penn State for two years. He worked for Fruehauf Corporation and later as a supervisor for Lincare.
Kenneth enjoyed camping and fishing and spending time with his family and his best friend and grandson, Mason. Kenneth was fondly known as Uncle Petey and Clutch.
Left to cherish Kenneth’s memory is his wife, Margaret A. Britt Breakiron of Uniontown; sons, Eric D. Breakiron and Scott D. Breakiron, both of Connellsville; daughter, Melanie Radolec; brothers, James Thomas of Penncraft and Jack Breakiron of Connellsville; sisters, Sandy Smith of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Jill Kubasik of Dry Tavern, Kim Shipp of Smithfield and Candace Giles of Vanderbilt; grandchildren, Madison and Mason Radolec; and great-grandson, Maddox Knight.
Kenneth remained in close contact with many of his lifelong friends from the Laurel Highlands High School, class of 1969.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25th, followed by a service celebrating Kenneth’s life at 8 p.m. with Reverend James Gear officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.