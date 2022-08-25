Connellsville
Kenneth D. Breakiron, 71, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25th, followed by a service celebrating Kenneth's life at 8 p.m. with Reverend James Gear officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
