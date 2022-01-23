Footedale
Kenneth D. Rebar, 81, of Footedale, passed away on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022.
He was born on September 10, 1940, in Searights, son of the late John and Susan Rebar.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deanna Malec Rebar; three daughters, Barbara Jo Rebar, Diana Lynn Rebar, and Deborah Sue Rebar; grandson, Matthew Risha; brother, William Rebar; two sisters, Carolyn and Betty.
Kenneth is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Rebar and Michelle Rebar; eight grandchildren, Timmy, Tara, Johnny, Melanie, Nicole, Kaycee, Ashley, Maddix; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy and June.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, January 24th. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow in Salem View Cemetery.
