McClellandtown
Kenneth Dale Ewing, 61, of McClellandtown, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at WVU Ruby Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with his loving wife at his side.
He was born in Brownsville, on October 6, 1960, the son of Roberta Helleman Ewing and the late Jennings Brian Ewing.
Kenneth was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and was employed as a siding and roofing contractor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jennings B. Ewing Jr.; stepfather, Clifford E. Belsar; brothers: Richard T. Ewing, Robert K. Ewing and Edward J. Ewing; sister, Trudy J. Ewing; and half-brothers, Bryan K. Ewing and Thomas J. Ewing.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Jo Miscovich Ewing; daughters, Brittany Wingard and husband Thomas and Jessica Ewing; grandchildren: Kenndel, Ayden and Paxton Wingard; Issabella, Olivia and Lilliana Guthrie; and his sister, Judy A. Ewing Nalbone; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, in the Funeral Home Chapel with his nephew, Michael Nalbone officiating.
Interment at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
