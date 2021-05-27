Uniontown
Kenneth DeLorenzo, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, peacefully, at home, with his loving family by his side.
Ken was born December 4, 1959, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Pauline Pishko DeLorenzo and Holbert DeLorenzo; brother, Robert DeLorenzo; sister, Patricia Paulovich; brother-in-law, Marlin Earley; and sister, Cynthia DeLorenzo-Spaw; brother in-law, Norman Spaw; and aunt, Betty Mangold of Fairchance.
Surviving is his wife of 36 years, Ghinny L. DeLorenzo; son, Kenneth DeLorenzo and wife Sarah of Hopwood; daughters, Felicia Horvath and husband Ronald of Uniontown; Virginia DeLorenzo and wife Desiree of Mount Pleasant; Khattie Goodwin and husband Tommy of Dunbar; grandchildren, Don Don, Autumn, Abby, RJ; siblings, Bernard DeLorenzo and Eva of Massachusetts, Sylvia Earley of Amend, Blaine DeLorenzo and Denise of Punxsutawney; cousin, Martha Korona from Morgantown, W.Va.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ken was a beloved Steelers fan and loved the Walking Dead. However, there was not a day that went by that he did not watch his General Hospital. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren any chance he got.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 9 to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 29. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Frank Haines officiating.
Special thanks to the three amazing nurses from UPMC Hospice Care for being a great support system and caregivers through our family's time of need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.