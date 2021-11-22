Smock
Kenneth Dvorchak, 58, of Upper Middletown Road, Smock, passed away peacefully, comforted by his fiancee, Donna Perry, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in the home that they shared together.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 22, and until 9:15 a.m Tuesday, November 23, when prayers of transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Uniontown.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
