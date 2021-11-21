Smock
Kenneth Dvorchak, 58, of Upper Middletown Road, Smock, passed away peacefully, comforted by his fiancee, Donna Perry, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in the home that they shared together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sr. and Marcella Dvorchak; and sister-in-law, Sherrie Dvorchak.
Surviving are siblings, Edward Jr. and Caroline Dvorchak of South Carolina, Mike Dvorchak of Smock, Robert and Patricia Dvorchak of Vorena, Dave Dvorchak of Smock, Denise Fingeret of Pittsburgh, Mark and Gail Dvorchak of Smock, Anita Hadden and Robert Shumar of Footdale, Lisa Dvorchak of Oakmont; and many nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Colleen Crowe of Brownsville, Robert Jr. and Laura Crowe of Adah, Jennifer and Tony Aguilar of Uniontown, Cynthia and Chris Banks of Maryland; stepgrandchildren, Jazmine Wilson, Lilly and Robert Crowe.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 22, and until 9:15 a.m Tuesday, November 23, when prayers of transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 5 p.m. Monday.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
