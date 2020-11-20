Uniontown
Kenneth Edward McClelland, 71, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Twin Lakes Personal Care Home. He was born May 24, 1949, in Whitsett, a son of the late Armand Minghi and Mary Rose Stimmell McClelland Minghi.
He is survived by his daughter, Tamara Martin (Craig) of California; granddaughters Destiny, Brianna, Trinity; and two great grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Charles McClelland (Lou Ann) of Uniontown, and Elizabeth Showman (Robert) of Uniontown, with whom he made his home, and Amanda Minghi (Sonia) of Uniontown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He graduated from North Union High School Class of 1968. Ken loved the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish.
At Ken's request, all services are private for the family and under the direction of DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
