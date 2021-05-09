Hopwood
Kenneth Edward Oliver Sr., 72, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 1, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital surrounded by family. Known to some as Ken or Kenny, Kenneth was born September 30, 1948, to the late Pearlie Amos Oliver Sr. and the late Margaret Elizabeth Fultz Oliver.
Kenneth was a graduate of the North Union High School Class of 1967 then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War honorably. Kenneth was also a member of the the local Veterans of Foreign Wars #3514 and Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Uniontown, where he, in previous years, served on the usher board and sang in the Mass Choir.
Kenneth had a personality that was kind and warming to all who knew him. In his spare time, Kenneth loved to cut grass, photography, watch baseball, and spend time with family and friends.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his sisters, Annette, Maxine, Ruth and Cheryl.
Kenneth leaves to cherish in his memory his two children, son Kenneth Oliver Jr. of Millersville, Md., and daughter Cheriese Williams of Pittsburgh; grandson Justin Oliver; siblings Roberta Fultz, Ida Williams, Amos Oliver Jr., Grace Oliver, Mary Oliver, Beatrice Young, Donna Murray, James Oliver, Terry Oliver; many cousins, nieces and nephews, other relatives as well as friends.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. A funeral service will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vitalant Blood Donation in Kenneth's honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.