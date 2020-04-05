Uniontown
Kenneth Edward "Ed" Pyle, 78, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Mount Macrina Manor. He was born August 22, 1941, in Confluence.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Kenneth Ellsworth Pyle and Gladys Angeline Hetrick Pyle.
Kenneth was a member of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church and a former member of the Addison Volunteer Fire Department. He had a lifelong love of carpentry and woodworking. Ed was gifted at building furniture as well as doing construction projects, and was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was a very loving husband and father who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Catherine Ann Rafter Pyle; son Michael Edward Pyle (Autumn); two grandchildren, Rae Lee and Alexi; brother David A. Pyle (Linda Joy) of Smock; nieces Sally Maust and Angie (Chris) Slaughter; nephew Allen Lindsey Pyle; and other great nieces and nephews.
Due to the recent coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings, a private blessing service for the immediate family members was held at 11 a.m. Thursday April 2, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., followed by entombment in Mt. St. Macrina Mausoleum.
