Lemont Furnace
Kenneth G. Layhue, 80, of Lemont Furnace, passed away on October 1, 2021. He was born October 23, 1941 to Harold and Mable Layhue in Uniontown.
He was a member of the Connellsville Street Church of Christ for 60 years where he was an elder for 30 years and lead the opening of church for 30 years, he was also a Sunday school teacher.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years Alana M. Layhue; son Kenny Layhue and wife Cindy; Ashley Ashby Layhue; grandson Erik Layhue; daughter Denise Layhue, with whom he lived; brother Wayne Layhue, and daughter Laura Provance (David) and family of Monroeville; Leslie Rozak (Ej) and family of New Salem; sister-in-law Shirley Mullins (Brian) of Sparks, Nevada; brother-in-law Don Williams of La Porte, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother and dad Harold and Mable Layhue; brother Gary Layhue; mother and father in-law Ruth and Delbert Livengood.
There will be no visitation held per the family’s wishes, but a memorial service is to be announced at a later date and time. All arrangements are under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
