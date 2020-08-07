Fairbank
Kenneth Hayes Taylor, 62, of Fairbank, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
Ken’s visitation and funeral services are private for the family. A memorial service will be held in September.
A complete obituary will be published tomorrow. The KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic, has been entrusted with Ken’s professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
