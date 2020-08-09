Fairbank
Kenneth Hayes Taylor, 62, of Fairbank, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born October 29, 1957, in Uniontown, a son of Kenneth L. and Elizabeth Semonick Taylor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Victoria Dominique Brinkos.
Ken is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Nicely Taylor; daughter Danielle Marie Taylor; grandchildren Ashly Victoria Valenzuela, Domique Mona' Brown, Isabella Grace Stucky, Isaiah Gabriel Stucky; adopted granddaughter Helena Harris; brother Larry Andrew Taylor; niece Jasmine Lenae Anderson.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private visitation and funeral service were held Friday, August 7, for the family. Interment followed at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, with full military honors afforded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Ken's professional funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
A public service celebrating Ken's Life will be held in September.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.