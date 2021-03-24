Pittsburgh
Kenneth Lee Brinson, 59, of Pittsburgh, departed this life to enter a new life with his Lord God Almighty Sunday, March 7, 2021, in the UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born April 2, 1961, in Pompano Beach, Fla., to the late Rosie Mae Robinson Brinson and the late Sam Brinson.
Kenneth was a loving brother. Throughout his life, he worked odd jobs in maintenance, landscaping, sanitation, carpentry, warehousing and food service.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by two sisters, Connie Jean Brinson and Kimberly Brinson; grandparents Chester Author Moore and Alice Moore.
He leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Herbert A. (wife Norma) Robinson of Uniontown; sister Evette Brinson Michaux of Brownsville; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Services are private.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
