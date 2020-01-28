Smithfield
Kenneth Leroy Washburn, 65, of Smithfield, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born in Maine and proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Ken was predeceasd by his wife, Lori Hyatt Burnelle.
He is survived by his adopted family, Kenneth and Dayna Ohler and children.
Friends will be received from 1 until 4 p.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, January 29, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. Interment will be private.
