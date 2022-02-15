Brownsville
Kenneth M. Wilson, 72, of Brownsville, went to be with his Lord Saturday, February 12, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael M. Wilson, and Pauline Ruth McKnight Wilson; his loving wife, Jill Marie Kelly Wilson; and his brother, Gary Wilson.
Kenneth was a member of the First Christian Church D.O.C. of Brownsville and the Nixon Gun Club.
He is survived by his daughter, Hayley Godfrey and husband Jeffrey of Rostraver; son, Ryan Wilson and wife Rebecca of Claysville; daughter, Jordan Bohna and husband Ryan of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Liam and McKenna; brother, Randall Wilson and wife Judy; sister-in-law, Bonnie Thomas; brother-in-law, William F. Kelly Jr. and wife Joyce; sister-in-law, Candance Polvinale and husband David; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, and until the 10 a.m. hour of service Thursday, February 17, with the Rev. Don Snyder officating, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville.
Interment will be private in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of fresh cut flowers, the family asks that you send potted plants or make a donation, in Ken's memory, to his beloved church, First Christian Church D.O.C., 512 2nd Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
To sign the guest book for the famil, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.
