Hopwood
Kenneth R. Briskey, 69, of Hopwood, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 17. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 9 until the 10 a.m. blessing service celebrating Ken's life Saturday, September 18.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
