Hopwood
Kenneth R. Briskey, 69, of Hopwood, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 21, 1951, in Uniontown, a son of the late Joseph and Anna Briskey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores L. Slazek; brother-in-law, Benjamin G Slazek; and an infant nephew, George J. Slazek.
He is survived by his nephew, Benjamin R. Slazek and wife Andrea of Uniontown; companion and best friend, Rita M. Cope of Hopwood; and many friends, especially life-long friend Jimmy Rendina of Uniontown.
Ken attended old St. Joseph's School in Uniontown and graduated from Laurel Highlands High School. He lived for a time in Richmond, Va., before returning home to help care for his parents. Ken and his sister, Dolores, were very close, with Ken becoming a caretaker for her in her later years.
Ken worked several jobs over the years before retiring a few years ago. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and local high school sports. He always seemed to have a ballgame on either the TV or radio, whether at home or when he was with his friends. Ken enjoyed video games and was a pro at pinball and bowling. Over the last several years, most of Ken's time was spent working on the home where he and Rita lived.
Ken's nephew, "Benjie", was like a son to him. Whether it was teaching him to golf or talking about sports announcers of the past, they had an extremely close bond, and he was like a second father to him.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 17. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 9 until the 10 a.m. blessing service celebrating Ken's life Saturday, September 18.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at UPMC Presbyterian for all their kindness.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.