Uniontown
Kenneth R. Grimm, 88, of Uniontown, passed away at Mount Macrina Manor on Monday, November 21, 2022.
He was born in Uniontown on March 24, 1934, son of the late Ray E. and Kathleen Phelan Grimm. His parents, a grandson, Adam Donohue; and a brother, Robert Grimm preceded him in death.
Kenny proudly served his country as a veteran of the Vietnam War, SSgt. Radio Intercept Operator. He retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of honorable service. While stationed in Okinawa in the early 60's, he became a Boy Scout leader, which continued when he returned to PA with Calvary Baptist Church. Following his discharge from the Air Force he worked for the United States Postal Service for 20 years until retirement.
Kenny was a lifetime member, past officer, and member of Honor Guard and Color Guard for several of the local military organizations, Vietnam Veterans, Inc. of Fayette Co., American Legion Post 51, North Union VFW, and George C. Marshall Amvets Post 103.
He loved his family, and never missed an athletic event for his grandchildren. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and gardening.
He will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 49 years Yoko Nakasone Grimm; their daughter, Kathleen E. Koffler and husband Raymond; and grandchildren, Zackary Koffler and Ethan Koffler all of Uniontown. He is also survived by children, Linda Williams of Ala., Donald Grimm and wife Arlene of Tenn., and grandson, Donald Grimm of Fla.
Kenny's unforgettable smile and willingness to help others will be cherished and remembered by his many friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Amedisys Hospice for the exceptional care and comfort they provided. Also, a special heartfelt thanks to the staff of Mount Macrina Manor, some who cared for Kenny on a daily basis over the past three months; from the reception desk, activities personnel, nurses, aides, and therapists, especially Angie, Zack, Tammy, Audrey, and Kris, just to name a few.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday; and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown, PA.
The Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Veteran's honors will be accorded at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The Vietnam Veterans Inc. of Fayette County will stand Honor Guard from 6pm until 8 pm Sunday evening.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.