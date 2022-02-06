West Leisenring
Kenneth R. Hickle, 53, of West Leisenring, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born May 31, 1968, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late James Hickle Sr. and Lorraine Ninchak Hickle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Hickle.
Kenneth graduated from Southmoreland High School. He then starting working at Butchko's Junk Yard until his passing.
He was a member of West Leisenring Social Hall. Kenneth enjoyed spending time with his friends and really enjoyed being outside. He liked to walk outside, and he liked picking mushrooms and ramps. Kenneth was learning how to play guitar and he loved music.
Left to cherish Kenneth's memory are his one brother, James Hickle Jr. and wife Kathy of Jeanette; one sister, Shirley Wolfe and boyfriend Tim Cramer of Smithfield; two nephews, James Harmon of Smithfield, Joseph Hickle and wife Ashley of Hunker; two nieces, Amanda Foster and husband Garrett of Smithfield, Melanie Harmon and boyfriend Shawn Barr of Fairchance.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. There will be no viewing per the family's request.
The family requests that any donations made in Kenneth's memory be sent to the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home & Crematories, Inc., at the address listed above.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
