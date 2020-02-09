Uniontown
Kenneth R. Mitchell, 60, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He was born March 8, 1959, in Uniontown, a son of the late Ed Laverne Mitchell and Dolores Berndt Mitchell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin Mitchell; and sister Sheri Collins.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Joan D'Amore Mitchell; one son, John Mitchell of Brookline; one daughter, Angela Alkire and husband Travis of Fairmont, W.Va.; one brother, Timothy Mitchell of Arizona; four grandchildren, Tristan, Colby, Savannah and Charlie Ann; mother-in-law Mary Ann D'Amore; and longtime friend, Ray Thompson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
The family suggests donations may be made in Kenneth's name to The Beat Goes On (search Facebook for "Mark Crowley The Beat Goes On" to find the group page).
