Markleysburg
Kenneth R. Santmyer Jr., 67, of Markleysburg, died Friday, February 4, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born February 9, 1953 in Brownsville, a son of the late Kenneth R., Sr. and Mildred E. DeWitt Santmyer.
Ken was formerly employed at General Motors. He did a lot of volunteer work at church and his pride and joy was a 1955 Chevy that he brought home when he was 17 years old and he redid the whole car and he still owns it to this day.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Hall Santmyer and one son, Kenneth Santmyer of Doylestown. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Steven Santmyer in 1995; sister, Freda 'Missy" Heisterman and a brother, David Santmyer.
As per the wishes of the family there will be no public viewing or services with his interment in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.