Perryopolis
Kenneth Ray Gantner, 71, of Perryopolis, passed away, in his home, Tuesday, November 2, 2021. He was born August 5, 1950, in Mt Pleasant, a son of Edward H. and Gladys Boone Gantner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jeffrey Allen, Alvin Edward.
Ken is survived by his children, Christine Marie Gantner of Fayette City, Keith Anthony Gantner and his wife, Cyndee of Perryopolis; grandchildren, Devon, Mya, Brennon; stepgrandson, Lucas; brother, Gregory Anthony Gantner and his wife, Cheryl of Star Junction; sisters-in-law, Faith Gantner and Debbie Gantner; nieces and nephews; ex-wife, Michele Gantner.
Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman. He retired from the Mathies Mine in Thomas as a motorman, and Fayette Waste of Waltersburg. He was a member of the Sons of Italy, Veterans of Foreign Wars 7023, Perryopolis Sokols, Perryopolis Moose.
Ken's family will receive friends from noon to 4 p.m., the time of his funeral service, Sunday, November 7, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. Interment is private.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
