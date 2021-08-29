Kenneth Ronald Bittner, Jr.

Gratz
Kenneth "Ronnie" Ronald Bittner, Jr., 70, of Gratz, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by son Benjamin Jacob Bittner; parents Ken and Shirley Bittner; and brother-in-law F. Gregg Welch.
He is survived by son Kenneth Ronald Bittner, III; brothers Richard (Jane) Bittner, Randy (Karen) Bittner; sister Diana Welch; and four nieces.
He was born September 28, 1950, in Uniontown.
He graduated from Uniontown High School, Class of 1968, and Pennsylvania State University, Main Campus, in 1972.
It is virtually impossible to articulate him, and his passion for life in a short paragraph. However, his loves were golf, his friends, and his family. The only thing he loved more than laughing was making others laugh. He will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.
His background included most recently being a valued resource to the Amish community for transportation needs.
His career spanned years of effective marketing/sales for various organizations, where his customers became friends, as they interacted with him on a regular basis.
He was an avid Penn State fan, where he was the first president of Student Council at the Fayette Campus in Uniontown, and where he was a key member of its chess team organization.
His unpredictable humor and unique perspective of life was far reaching with whomever he connected with daily.
His charitable personality was evident to many individuals and he never met a stranger, as he was quick to engage those who were in need of company or conversation.
The family will miss his company, his zest for life, and his lighthearted outlook on living. His stories will always be remembered, but moreover, his contribution to us all is a reminder to embrace life to the fullest.
