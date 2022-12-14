Uniontown
Kenneth S. Vilsack, 82, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Mount Macrina Manor. He was born December 19, 1939, in Uniontown, a son of the late Stephen Vilsack and Winona Breakiron Vilsack.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepson, Shawn Compher; and sister, Janet Danowski.
Kenny was a 1957 graduate of South Union High School. He served in the United States Navy. Kenny worked as a communications specialist at the White House.
Left to cherish Kenny's memory are his wife, Beth Vance Vilsack of Uniontown; son, Stephen Vilsack of Maryland; daughters, Dawn Roberts, Robyn Vilsack and Julie Compher, all of Maryland; brother, Bernard Vilsack of Ocean City, Maryland; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Kenny's life, Friday, December 16, with Pastor Bev Roscoe officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
