Kenneth W. Sampey, 88, of Banning, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Excela Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.
He was born February 28, 1934, in Perryopolis, a son of the late Raymond and Clara Wingrove Sampey.
He was employed from 1958 to 1970 at Cape Canaveral Space Center, working on the Apollo Space Program, and then at California University as an electrical tech until his retirement.
A member of the Banning United Methodist Church in Banning, he was a Korean War veteran, having served in the Navy on the USS Wisconsin, and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023, of Perryopolis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Marc Sampey; a brother, Harry Sampey; and a sister, Lila Murphy.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Krasovic Sampey; daughter, Kelly Burkholder; granddaughter, Grace Burkholder; and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, in L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 227 Second Street, Smithton.
Additional viewing will be from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, in the Banning Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Ed Sutton officiating. Burial will be at West Newton Cemetery, with military honors provided by the VFW Post 7023, Perryopolis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Banning United Methodist Church.
