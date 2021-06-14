Kenneth W. Smiley

Dunbar
Kenneth W. "Kenny" Smiley, 69, of Dunbar, Pa., died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at home.
He was born May 2, 1952 in Connellsville, Pa., son of Wallace L. Smiley and Thelma J. Cole Smiley.
He worked as a car detailer at Ranker Motor Sales until his retirement.
Surviving are his wife, Janice Lancaster Smiley; daughter, Casey (John) Cavanaugh; grandchildren, Cole Cavanaugh and Cael Cavanaugh; sister, Deborah (Walter) Flight; brother, Terry Smiley; brother-in-law, Earl (Angela) Lancaster; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Kathy Smiley; and sister-in-law, Sue Ann Lancaster.
Friends will be received Monday, June 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 at the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Western Pennsylvania National Wild Animal Orphanage, 169 Shepard Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
