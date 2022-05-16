formerly of Apollo
Kenneth Warren Barnes, 85 formerly of Apollo, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 in South Fayette Health Care, Markleysburg.
He was born February 16, 1937, the son of the late James and Agnes Barnes.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his loving wife, Joyce Barnes, in 2021; and a stepdaughter, Bonnie.
Surviving are a daughter, Sheila Barnes of Virginia; two sisters, Rita and Susan Barnes; stepchildren, Andrew Blake, Richard, Trudy, Michele, and Patricia; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was a police officer in Leesburg, Va. for many years and was an inventor.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 10 A.M. until Noon, the hour of service, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, with Pastor David Herring officiating, followed by an entombment in Greenwood Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.