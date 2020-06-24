Uniontown
On June 17, 2020, Kenneth Warren Lee Jr., 73, of Elizabeth, was called home to be with his Lord.
Kenneth was a faithful and loyal husband, brother and friend; he was affectionately known by family and friends as “June Bug”.
After graduating from Uniontown Area High School, Kenneth joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey and served in Vietnam.
He was employed at the Clairton Steel Mill for eight years and with IBEW Local Union No. 5 for 35 years. Kenneth was ordained as a deacon in 2018 at First Baptist Church of Smock. As a young man, he was a junior deacon and he sang in the junior choir.
Kenneth is predeceased in death by his parents, Lillian Clark Lee and Kenneth W. Lee Sr.
He leaves behind his wife, Betty of whom he celebrated his golden wedding anniversary with on October 25, 2019; his two sons, Gordon and Christopher Lee; three grandchildren, Nakiya, Crisanna, Noah Lee; siblings, Dolores (Johnny) Snipes of Ridgeville, S.C.; Robert (Betty) Lee Sr. of Smock; Evelyn Lee and Gary of El Cajon, Calif.; Mable Lee and Michael of McMurray, Sandra Bruce Thompson of Washington; a host of other family and friends.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 East Main Street, Uniontown. Services will be held Friday, June 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. and a private family service on Saturday, June 27.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.