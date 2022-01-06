Smithfield
Kenneth Wayne Rishel, 87, of Smithfield, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Uniontown Hospital.
Born in Uniontown on November 5, 1934, he was raised in the Farmington area, the son of the late Enos Eberette Rishel and Mildred Conway Rishel Caton.
A 1953 graduate of the Uniontown High School, he was retired from Anchor Hocking Glass in Connellsville. Following his retirement, he worked as a greeter and funeral assistant at the Herod Funeral Home, where he made many friends and enjoyed visiting with people. He also assisted Tom Ryczek, and became quite skilled working with him as a brick and stone mason.
Wayne had a great sense of humor, and always loved to tell a story. He enjoyed gardening, and tried every year to have the first ripe tomatoes.
Wayne was a member of the Smithfield United Methodist Church. A current member of the F & AM Valley Lodge 459 in Masontown, he was proud of his Masonic memberships, and was honored in 2017 by receiving his 50 year pin from the Pennsylvania Grand Lodge, which was presented to him at his home lodge of Stony Point, Wawayanda Lodge No. 313 in Sparkill, N.Y.
Surviving are his two daughters, Melodi Humbert, of Carmichaels, and Wendi Dice and husband Michael, of Smithfield, with whom he made his home; six grandchildren and their spouses, Melissa (Todd) Harmon, Rachael (Bill) Reynolds, Sarah (Daryl) Penn, Amber (Josh) Darnell, Zachary (Sarah) Dice, and Joshua Dice; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Carol Kingan, of Smithfield; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
His wife, Melrose Kingan Rishel, passed away on March 22, 2005. Also deceased is a grandson, Cody Dice; and a brother-in-law, Gilbert Kingan.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Private services for his family will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, with Rev. Kenneth Haines officiating. Interment follows in the I.O.O.F. Pleasant View Cemetery, Smithfield. Due to the current health situation, all visitors are asked to wear masks in the funeral home.
Masonic services by Valley Lodge 459 will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Amedisys Hospice, and to all at Horizon Personal Care Home, for the love and care shown to Wayne during his illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.