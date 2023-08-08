Kenneth William Blystone, 63, of Smithfield, went to be with his Lord Jesus Sunday, August 6, 2023, at WVU Hospital Ruby Memorial, with his loving family by his side.
He was born May 26, 1960, in Uniontown, a son of Glenn G. and Betty L. Epley Blystone.
Ken was predeceased by his mother, Betty; maternal grandparents, Pearl and William “Lem” Epley; paternal grandparents, Eleanor and Kenneth Blystone; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hugene and Ruby Wilson; brother-in-law, David Wilson; sister-in-law, Jinda Wilson; and close aunt, Ada “MeMe” Wilkins.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Cheryl Ann Wilson Blystone; two sons, Christopher Glenn Blystone and Benjamin David Blystone; his father, Glenn; siblings: Terry and Diana Blystone and their daughters, Megan and Cassandra; and Glenda and John “Uncle Joe” Rock; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sandra and James Hall, Ed Wilson, Terry and Sally Wilson and Pamela Hiller; other loving nieces and nephews; and MeMe the cat.
He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and a faithful man of God.
He was a member of the Walk By Faith Church in Fairchance, where he enjoyed running the sound system.
Ken worked many years with his dad as a carpenter with B & B Home Builders building many homes in Fayette County.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 10, and from 9 until 10 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, August 11, in the Dean C Whitmarsh Funeral Home, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Pastors Allen Ellsworth, Chuck McLaughlin and Ken Walls will officiate.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
