Smithfield
Kenneth William Blystone, 63, of Smithfield, went to be with his Lord Jesus Sunday, August 6, 2023, in WVU Hospital Ruby Memorial, with his loving family by his side.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 10, and from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, August 11, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Pastors Allen Ellsworth, Chuck McLaughlin and Ken Walls will officiate.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
