Hiller
Kenneth William Brown Jr., 68, of Hiller, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was born August 6, 1951, a son of Kenneth William Sr. and Inez Bernice Burnsworth Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy, Ray, Gene and John Brown; sisters Karen Zahron and Gay Brown.
Ken proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was Apostolic Pentecostal by faith. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He was a grandfather to all the neighborhood and will be sadly missed but never forgotten to his friends and family. Ken was a member of the American Legion in West Brownsville.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Barbara Ann Knox Brown; children Kenneth William Brown III, Gary (Jana) Brown, Kimberly Ann (Tony) Brochi, Mark Ashland Brown, all of West Mifflin, Lisa Renee Knox (Holbert) of Hiller, Michael Lee (Martha) Knox of Hiller; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Viola (Dennis) Boone of Cleveland, Ohio; brother Wade Brown of Maxwell; sisters-in-law Sue Brown of Perryopolis and Melvonia Brown of Hopwood; brother-in-law George Zahron; very special friends Mark Johnson and Angie, Chad and Erin Baron, all of the Hiller patch; numerous nieces and nephews.
Ken’s family will receive friends and relatives from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Additional visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of his funeral service, Friday, July 3, with the Rev. Josh Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
