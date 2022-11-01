Connellsville
Kenny L. Metz, 60, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born May 31, 1962 in Morgantown, W.Va., son of Darlyn Evans Metz of Uniontown and the late Harry A. Metz, Jr.
Kenny was a graduate of West Mifflin High School with the class of 1980. He worked as a mechanic for Zinn Auto Repair Services of Smithfield and also a heavy equipment operator. He was well known for his mechanic skills, a former member of the West Mifflin Fire Department and was an avid outdoorsman. Kenny loved the Lord and was a member of the Bridge Baptist Church.
Kenny was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Pryce-Metz; and a nephew, Shane Lee.
Left to cherish Kenny’s memory, in addition to his mother, are a son, Kenny L. Metz, Jr. and wife, Jessica of Hibbs; a daughter, Heidi Metz of California; and special friend Rico “Bugs” of Connellsville; grandchildren, Katie, Camille, Charity, Leah and Lucas; sisters, Kathy Lee, Kimberly Metz of Erie, Anneda “Faith” Ball of Uniontown, Brenda Metz Crites and husband Charles of Moorefield, W.Va., Loretta Castro and husband Clyde of Ashburn, Va.; half-sisters Rose Metz of Point Marion, and Vicki Rhome of Dillner; a half-brother, Harry A. Metz, III of Point Marion; fiancee, Robin Davis of Connellsville; fur kids, Marie and Sassy, grand fur kid Cocoa; and nieces and nephews, Crystal King and husband Chad and their children Aubrey and Johnny, Captain Thomas E. Brownfield, Jr. and wife Kristen of Alaska and their children, Alora and Hendrix and many cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA, where family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, followed by a service celebrating Kenny’s life at 6 p.m. with Pastor Aaron Douthitt officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com. and on the funeral home FaceBook page. The family suggests donations to the American Heart Assoc, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
