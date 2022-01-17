Kergin Nadine Cobb

Footedale
Michael Anthony Mesler
Footedale
Kergin Nadine “K” Cobb, 48, passed unexpectedly Thursday, January 13, 2022, and Michael Anthony “Mick” Mesler, 57, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022. Kergin and Mick have been companions for over 30 years and were residents of Footedale.
Kergin was born August 22, 1973, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Michael Fila and Almarine Ohlier. She enjoyed dining, going to the movies and spending time with her daughter, Jessica.
She was employed by Xylem, formerly Sensus, as an assembler in Uniontown. She was a member of the U.S. Steel Workers of America.
Mick was born May 26, 1964, in Uniontown, a son of the late William and Mary Gush Mesler. Mick was a 1983 graduate of German Township High School, and received his certificate in Auto Body Repair from the Fayette County Vocational Technical School. He enjoyed restoring and collecting “Muscle Cars” over the years.
Mick was a dedicated and passionate worker and family man. He was employed by Golden Triangle Construction, Imperial, as a truck driver. He was also a member of Teamsters Local Union.
Besides their parents, Kergin and Mick were preceded in death by Kergin’s sister, Goldie Silva; and her brother, John Seese; and Michael’s brother, Edward F. Pahula.
Left to cherish Kergin and Michael’s memory are their beloved daughter, Jessica Lynn Mesler; Kergin’s sisters, Lisa Allman (Paul), Shirley Zeman, Almarine Polak; her brother, Tony Seese (Pat); Mick’s brothers, Joseph Pahula (Annette), Martin “Dave” Pahula (Delores), Mark Mesler (Betty), William “Grimmus” Mesler (Jacquelyn), and Keith Mesler (Brenda); his sister, Marianne Sero. They are also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as their beloved cats.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service Thursday, January 20, with the Rev. Ross Metts officiating, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. Interment to follow in Church Hill Cemetery.
