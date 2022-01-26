Smithfield
Kerry Drew Gaster Jr., 52, of Smithfield, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born October 28, 1969, in Uniontown, the son of the late Kerry Drew and Cindy Lowe Gaster, Sr.
Surviving are his brothers, Kris Gaster, Chad Gaster and his wife, Erica, and Shawn Gaster and his wife, Julie; and nephews, Drew and Gage.
Private family visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
