New Freeport
Kersten Z. Kisner, 22, of New Freeport, passed away, unexpectedly, Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Washington Hospital.
She was born December 21, 2000, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of William H. and Kristal Mercer Stalnaker of New Freeport.
Kersten was a Greene County resident since 2013 when she moved from Marion County, W.Va. She graduated from West Greene High School in 2019, where she was a varsity cheerleader, and went on to graduate from the Vo-tech in Waynesburg with a full certification in Cosmetology.
Kersten was employed with Smart Style for two years. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, drawing, writing, and hunting.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her other father, Roger Stalnaker Jr. of New Freeport; five siblings, Roger M. Stalnaker III, Isabelle L. Stalnaker, and Joseph W. Stalnaker, all of New Freeport, Kylee and Jordyn Kisner, both of Pittsburgh; stepmother, Sydney Dancak.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to C.O.R.E. Pittsburgh, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 or at https://core.org/community/show-your-support/contributions/. Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.