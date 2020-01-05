Uniontown
Kevin A. David, 57, of Uniontown, PA died peaceful, Friday, January 3, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born February 8, 1962 in Detroit, MI, the son of the late John David, Sr. and Maxine Jolly David of Uniontown.
Kevin was a 1980 graduate of Uniontown High School. He was a golden gloves boxer. Kevin worked as a freelance mason for over forty years. He enjoyed playing cards, billiards and spending time with his friends.
Left to cherish Kevin's memory are three brothers, John (Peggy) David, Jr. of Uniontown, Eric (Jeanne) David, of Mechanicsburg, and Curtis David of Smithfield; two sisters, Andrea (Gordon) Cooke of Ashland, KY and Mattie David of Uniontown; his girlfriend, Elizabeth Fabian of Uniontown and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC. 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, on Monday, January 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. followed by a service celebrating Kevin's life at 8 p.m. with Rev. Charlie O'Brien officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page. Family suggest donations may be made to Saint Vincent DePaul.
