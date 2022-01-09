OUR PRODIGAL SON!
Kevin Christopher "Bubba" Abrams, Jr., 23, of Brownsville, who was loved by many, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at the WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital. He was born January 11, 1998, in Uniontown.
Bubba's sense of humor and laughter would fill the room like you wouldn't believe. He may not have been the brightest bulb in the room, but he sure knew how to light up a room like no others.
He had many hobbies and activities, and always stayed active working. Amongst his hobbies were drawing and tattooing. He would tattoo on anything and everything.
He was also active in boxing and always lifted weights. He was a shining star who never got to shine to his fullest potential, but we all know now that he is reaching that potential, not with us but with God.
Working was a priority to Bubba, and he loved to provide for his family especially his children, his pride and joy. Kevin loved the color red, in fact his favorite outfit was his red hoody over a white shirt, grey sweatpants with flipflops and no socks.
He always wore a cross necklace and was a believer in God and his faith grew stronger as he wanted to know more about his savior every day.
He is survived by his mother and father, Robin and Ronald "Bo" Walters, and Kevin Abrams, Sr.; his children, Kamri, Kalianna, Maxson Abrams, Greyson "Graceland"; the love of his life, his fiancee, Erica Tressler; his sisters, Racheal Abrams and her boyfriend, Chris Russell, Donna Abrams, and her fiance, Shane Showman; as well as his brother, Asher; his beautiful niece, Nalani, who he loved dearly; grandmothers, Dorothy Saluga and Loretta Rush; his grandfathers, Paul Saluga and Ronald Rush; his aunt Veronica and her husband, Justin Conley, aunt Christy and her husband Marlon; his uncle Fred and his wife Courtney Saluga, uncle Eric Abrams and wife Shauna and Doug Rush and wife Bobbijo; many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by many family members, namely his beloved nanny, whom he loved and missed so much, Dorothy P. Dean; Bill Wilson, and many other aunts and uncles.
Private visitation was held Friday, January 7, 2022, for family only.
Kevin's professional funeral services were entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
