Uniontown
Kevin D. Parks, 19, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly Monday, June 14, 2021. He was born September 5, 2001, in Uniontown, a son of Demetrius Parks Sr. and Mykeia Epps Foreman.
From an early age, Kevin had a zest for life and wanted to accomplish things quickly. He excelled in sports and received high praise from his football coach and teammates as a stellar linebacker.
Kevin used his intelligence to graduate from school early, earning his GED in 2018. From there he attended welding classes, where he became a certified welder. Kevin loved working on vehicles and getting to know all the inner workings of what made a car run. He wanted to learn everything he could about vehicles and would take on any new challenge with glee.
Kevin lived a well-rounded life. Many in the community adored his soft-spoken voice, gentle manners, and his willingness to help anyone at any time. Kevin was always concerned about the wellbeing of his elders. Kevin was very passionate about family and kept them close to his heart. He loved being a father to his children and spending as much time as possible with them. He also had dreams of one day running a dog kennel as he adored animals as well. Kevin had an infectious smile and an enjoyable personality that drew people to him. Kevin was loved and valued by those who knew him, and he will be sorely missed.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Mykeia; father Demetrius; his children, Ja'sir Jordan, Layla Parks, Kareem Parks and Kali Parks; his brothers, Jamal Patton, Demetrius Parks Jr., Howard Foster Jr. and Elijah Bagby; his sisters, JaOnna Patton, Lauren Clarke, Jailyn Epps, Kydra Newsome, Lesha Parks and Mariya Parks; grandparents: Joycelyn Parks and Bobby Parks; stepfather Eugene Foreman; fiancee Yazmin Jordan; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A walk - through public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, for friends and family in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Masks are required when entering the building.
A private funeral service will be held at Lantz Funeral Home at a later date.
Condolences and floral donations may be submitted by visiting www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.