Uniontown
Kevin Dale Zahron, 20, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. He was born June 12, 2002, in Leesville, La.
Kevin was a graduate of Uniontown Senior High School, where he played football and baseball. He enjoyed spending time at the gym and was a true sports enthusiast.
Kevin served honorably in the US Navy and was employed by the Golden Eagle Construction Company. He was a loving son, grandson, brother and friend who was very proud of his service in the Navy.
Surviving is his mother, Jill Renee Giffin; maternal grandparents, Keith and Sue Zahron of Uniontown; sisters, Kyra McLaughlin (Josh) and Selena Torres, all of Markleysburg; nephew, Lucas McLaughlin; his second family and best friends, Shelly Snoddy, Nicklaus and Christiana Beimel, and “uncle” Bill Snoddy.
Friends swill be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m., the time of service, on Thursday with Pastor Allen Ellsworth officiating.
Interment will be private. Military Honors will be conducted by AMVETS General Marshall Post 103, Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.