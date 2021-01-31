Uniontown
Kevin Davis, 65, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Kevin was born October 23, 1955, in Uniontown, a son of Stanley and Margaret P. Brookings Davis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Grace Davis; his mother-in-law, Mary Morgan; and his uncle, Richard Davis.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Betty Elizabeth Walker Davis; his children, Kevin M. Morgan, Cicely Davis-Kowalczyk and husband Joseph, and Bobbie Davis; grandchildren Michael and Aesa Morgan, Asia, Morgan, Faith, Shaeona and Tina Ellis, Allyson and Alaina Kowalczyk; and great-granddaughter Mehlani Morgan; siblings Daryl and wife Gracie Brookings, Keith and wife Anna Davis, Kirk and wife Adena Brookings, Kenton and wife Leanna Brookings, Karl and wife Tracey Brookings, Sandra Brookings, Kelly Davis and Sissy Davis; aunts Marie Lewis, Shirley Davis and Beverly Davis; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. A service will be held in the funeral home at 3:30 p.m., with Pastor Nathaniel Lamar Morgan officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.