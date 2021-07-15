formerly of Brownsville
Kevin E. Brown, 66, of Richmond, Va., passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, in Richmond.
He was born October 22, 1954, in Brownsville, to Marva Brown and Leon "Pappy" Johnson Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Lockette Brown of Richmond; children Erin Brown of Richmond and Tony Brown (Laceena) of Hampton, Va.; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or National Kidney Foundation.
Friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. A private family service will follow immediately after. Masks and social distancing will be required.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
