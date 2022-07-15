Brockport
Kevin G. Yuhas, 61, of Brockport, and formerly of Brownsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
He was born on April 30, 1961 in Brownsville, son of Lynn Lochinger Yuhas and the late John W. Yuhas.
Kevin was a member of The Horton Township Sportsman’s Club.
He retired in 2021 from Lesleh Precision Inc., where he had worked for many years.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Richelle L. Yuhas.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Lynn Yuhas; daughter, Stephanie L. Dillow and her husband Steve; four grandchildren: Gavin, Zander, Bianca and Blake; brother; Brad Yuhas and his wife Barb; two sisters, Lori Isaac and her husband Reese, Jenn Yuhas and her husband Bill VanDivner; best friend since childhood, Mike Geletei and his wife Angie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Arrangements and Services are private for his immediate family only.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
