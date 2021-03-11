Kevin Moxley

North Union
Kevin "Moe" Moxley, 65, of North Union Township, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born August 11, 1955, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death was his father, Gerald Paul Moxley.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Linda Boyce Moxley; children Jennifer Michelangelo, Rebecca Detrick, Heidi and Jon Calma, and Erica and Jamey Zeigler; grandchildren Tyler, Matthew, Caitlin, Robbie, Pacey, Gage, Rowan, Alex, Sammy and Isabella; mother Lorraine Guseman Moxley; sister Kelley Fullem; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Moe was employed with W.G. Tomko, Inc. for many years.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. service Saturday, March 13, in Bethel Baptist Church, 998 North Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
