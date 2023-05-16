Uniontown
Kevin R. Cassidy, 55, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023.
He was born October 8, 1967, in Greensburg. He is the son of Ronald S. Cassidy of Uniontown and Diana Hall Cassidy of Mt Pleasant.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Pamela M. Swartz Cassidy; children Steven R. Cassidy (Sasha Stillar) of Youngwood and Trinity Ciampanelli; grandchild, Teagan Cassidy; step-children, Robert Watkins of Jeanette, Ed Watkins of Florida and Christina Ciampanelli of Delmont; sister, Kelly A. Cassidy of Latrobe; aunts, Patricia Cassidy Honsaker of Uniontown and Colleen Lemansky (Michael) of Hopwood; special cousins, Michael Jr. and Daniel; and special friend, Wolfgang.
He was employed by J.P Environmental as a supply coordinator. He was an avid outdoors man and a big Steelers fan.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be held privately with the family.
