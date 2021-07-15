New Kensington
Khalies K. "Moody" Lewis, 39, of New Kensington, passed away June 29, 2021, in Greensburg.
Khalies was born September 7, 1981, in Philadelphia, to Grace H. Lewis and the late Ricky Huggins.
He is survived by his mother, Grace H. Lewis; a daughter, Khalisa Lewis; brother, Kenneth White; nieces, Keona'Taiya and Da'Taiya White; nephew, Tay'Shaun Bryant; a great-niece, Omni White; and great-nephews, Omani Malloy and Avir Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Private services will follow. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance, Friday July 16. All condolences may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.