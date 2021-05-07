Belle Vernon
Kierstin Lang Mucci, 50, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Apollo, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Monongahela Valley Hospital, Monongahela.
Born Aug. 25, 1970, in Monroeville, she was a daughter of Jerome E. and Helen A. Angehr Lang of Apollo.
Kierstin was a graduate of Kiski Area High School and obtained her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Grove City College and her master's from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Kierstin worked as an elementary school teacher for the Franklin Regional School District and was a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. She also worked as a secretary for Mucci Construction Company, in Smock.
Kierstin was a dedicated mother and animal lover, rescuing dogs and supporting the ASPCA. She was an avid reader and enjoyed flower gardening.
Kierstin was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Mary Lang; and her maternal grandparents, James H. and Jessie Campbell.
In addition to her parents, Kierstin is survived by Marco S. Mucci and their son, Marco E. Mucci of Belle Vernon; brother, Kevin A. (Stephanie) Lang of Belle Vernon; and her nephews, Jacob, Joshua and Caleb Lang.
At the request of the family, all services are private and have been entrusted to CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Services will be interment in Ford City Cemetery and will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kierstin's name to the ASPCA, www.ASPCA.org.
To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
