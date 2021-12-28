Uniontown
A light has gone out for our family and for all who knew Kim Kristine Krizner Buehner. She passed into eternal light Tuesday, December 21, 2021, with those she loved most at her side, after a valiant fight Pancreatic Cancer. She showed strength beyond measure, and kept her smile and positive attitude throughout. Family and friends were uplifted by her daily by her positive posts on Facebook.
Kim was born October 11, 1953, in Uniontown, to the late Lawrence and Elaine Botti Krizner. A 1971 graduate from Laurel Highlands, and worked many years in retail, and retired from Lowes. But her greatest accomplishment is the life she built with her husband Bob and the devotion to their two sons, Kurt and Christopher.
Kim and Bob have known each other since childhood and were still deeply in love. They would have celebrated their 50th Anniversary January 11. They were able to celebrate early with a trip to Geneva on the Lake and renewed their vows at home.
She spent her life nurturing her sons and grandchildren, and was happiest celebrating events with them. Kim and Bob traveled every weekend to visit their boys and were the epitome of sports enthusiasts, cheering on her grandchildren in all their activities.
Kim had a passion for the beach and upon retirement was able to spend part of the winter in Hollywood, Fla., often joined by her sisters.
Surviving Kim are her husband, Charles Robert "Bob" Buehner; sons, Kurt (Marissa) Buehner, Christopher (Lynette) Buehner; grandchildren, Alec, Troy, Brady, Caitlyn and Ava Buehner; sisters, Andrea Jeffries, Lauren (Tom) Friebus, Roxanne (Sean) Pell and Amy (Tibor) Csakvary; brothers-in-law, William (Diane) Buehner, and Jack Buehner; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; her in-laws, William and Shirley Buehner; brother-in-law, George Jeffries; and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Buehner.
Remember Kim's beautiful smile and happy nature, and do something kind today, as Kim was always loving and kind.
Arrangements are under the direction through the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, and are private for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the Pan-Can Action Network, pancan.org or 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, Calif.
We must try to stop this deadly disease.
