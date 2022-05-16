Uniontown
Kim McCoy, 65, of Uniontown passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born September 21, 1956 in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Stephen and Jean Kuhn Oberly; grandmother, Irma McNair and her husband, John "Red" McCoy.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and Tim Strosnider; grandchildren, Chloe and Gianna; sisters, Jamie Walters, Kelly Filippone and Joette Mickey; brothers, Jim Kuhn, Jacy Kuhn, Keith Oberly and Stephen Oberly; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 6 p.m. with Tim Strosnider officiating.
